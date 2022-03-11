The Wordle Archive was recently shut down at the request of The New York Times, and this may be bad news for the many other Wordle-related games.

When Josh Wardle launched Wordle in late 2021, it would have been difficult to predict what a global phenomenon the simple word game would become. However, in seemingly no time, it took the internet by storm, and soon everyone was sharing their Wordle results on Twitter and challenging their friends to do better. In 2022, Wordle caught the attention of The New York Times, and it decided to buy the game from Wardle for a sum in the low seven figures.

Since the acquisition, gamers have voiced concern over the future of Wordle. Many are worried that the game that was once free will become an exclusive game only available to The New York Times subscribers, and some fear that the corporatization of Wordle will disrupt the harmonious relationship the game has had with the various clones it has spawned. Some of these fears may have been proven correct because the Wordle Archive has been shut down at the request of The New York Times.

Wordle Archive Shuts Down

The Wordle Archive is a fan-made service that allows users to play past Wordle puzzles and track their statistics. It is useful for players who might have missed Wordle on certain days, or for players who hopped on the trend late and would like to play the earlier puzzles. Unfortunately, anyone who tries to visit the site now will be met with a message informing them that, due to a request from The New York Times, the archive has been shut down. The message takes on a positive tone, however, and it thanks users for past support, and it encourages players to play Wordle on the official site.

This will be a disappointment to gamers wishing to access Wordle's backlog. Although there are several other fan-made Wordle archives, it is likely only a matter of time before they also receive requests from The New York Times. It is unclear whether The New York Times has any legal avenues to take down the archives, but any fan-made archives are going to have a hard time going up against a multimillion-dollar corporation.

Wordle and the Woes of Exclusivity

The New York Times is a subscription-based news service. Hence, there have been concerns that The New York Times will eventually paywall Wordle behind its subscription service. Although that has yet to happen, it does seem like The New York Times is making a push towards increasing the game's exclusivity, and that could spell bad news for the various clones that Wordle has spawned.

If The New York Times is requesting Wordle archives be shut down, the Wordle clones could be next. This includes games that put a unique twist on Wordle, including Lewdle which uses lewd words, Taylordle which features Taylor Swift-themed words, and Star Wordle which makes use of Star Wars-themed words. Without these clones around, players may find themselves restricted to one Wordle puzzle a day yet again.

Making Wordle exclusive aligns with The New York Times' goals. The newspaper intends to increase its subscriber count to 10 million by 2025, and its focus on word games is part of its strategy. Wordle joins The New York Times' suite of word games which include Spelling Bee and Letter Boxed. The newspaper also offers number-based games such as Sudoku.

Although Wordle's increasing exclusivity might benefit The New York Times, it will not sit well with many gamers who prefer the game to remain as free and as widely available as possible. It also has the potential to destroy the community of Wordle archives and clones that have formed around Wordle and brought gamers around the world together.

Wordle is available now in any browser.

